Home owners don't have to let assessors in to challenge tax

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says statutes requiring home owners to let assessors inside before they can challenge their property taxes are unconstitutional.
The ruling involves Vincent Milewski and Morganne MacDonald, who own a home in the Town of Dover. They tried to challenge their 2013 property tax assessment but a town review board said they couldn't because they didn't let an assessor inside.
Under state law, anyone who refuses an assessor's request to view their property forfeits their right to contest the assessment to local review boards.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Friday that the law is unconstitutional and Milewski and Morganne shouldn't have to give up their right to be free of unreasonable searches to challenge the assessment.
The town's attorney didn't immediately return a message.
