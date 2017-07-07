More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:19 AM

Court: County cannot be sued for Nebraska worker's death

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that Washington County can't be sued for the death of a quarry worker who drowned on the job during the 2011 Missouri River flood.

The court said Friday that the county is protected by sovereign immunity.

James E. McGauley was killed on June 9, 2011, when the dump truck he was driving flipped over and landed in the flood water. McGauley was part of a crew working for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., to raise a county-owned road that led to the quarry.

Washington County officials testified that they had given the company oral permission to do the work under the condition that the company accept responsibility. Company officials disputed that claim.

McGauley's wife sued the county the company on behalf of her husband's estate.

