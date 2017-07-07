Pedestrian killed in crash involving off-duty deputy in Fife

A pedestrian was killed in Fife, Washington, in a crash involving a King County sheriff's deputy.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tZKFHm ) that the victim was struck by an off-duty deputy who was coming home from his shift Thursday night.
Police say the pedestrian was in the middle of the road in the 2300 block of Pacific Highway East. The victim was then hit by another vehicle.
The roadway in this area is dark and doesn't have street lights or crosswalks. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Fife police are handling the investigation.
