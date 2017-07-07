More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:17 AM

Pedestrian killed in crash involving off-duty deputy in Fife

The Associated Press
FIFE, Wash.

A pedestrian was killed in Fife, Washington, in a crash involving a King County sheriff's deputy.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tZKFHm ) that the victim was struck by an off-duty deputy who was coming home from his shift Thursday night.

Police say the pedestrian was in the middle of the road in the 2300 block of Pacific Highway East. The victim was then hit by another vehicle.

The roadway in this area is dark and doesn't have street lights or crosswalks. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Fife police are handling the investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video