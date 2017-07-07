Georgia health commissioner named CDC director in Atlanta

This photo taken Oct. 3, 2014, shows Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Dept of Public Health, talking about precautions the public can take against Ebola infection during a news conference at the Cobb County Jail in Marietta, Ga. Fitzgerald, has been named director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She replaces Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned earlier this year at the start of the Trump administration. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, announced Friday, July 7, 2017, Fitzgerald as the 17th permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC) and administrator for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry