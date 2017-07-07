The Latest: Trump, Putin meeting reveals different styles

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe Pause 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A German Federal Government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio. Bundesregierung via Storyful

