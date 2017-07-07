In this photo released by Presidential Communications Operations Office
In this photo released by Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO), Malacanang Palace, President Rodrigo Duterte, center left, wearing a bullcap and an assault rifle slung on his shoulder, walks with other military officers and security men inside the camp of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Light Armored Division, Friday, July 7, 2017 in the outskirts of Iligan city in southern Philippines. Duterte was supposed to fly to the besieged Marawi city but was forced to cancel the visit due to inclement weather.
July 07, 2017 9:17 AM

Philippine president says he's likely to extend martial law

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine president says he is likely to extend 60 days of martial law he imposed in the country's south to deal with a deadly siege of a city by militants allied with the Islamic State group because the situation there remains critical.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he will only lift martial rule, which is to expire in about two weeks, if the military and police tell him the danger posed by the militants has abated.

Duterte has said an offensive against the militants is winding down in Marawi city, which was attacked by hundreds of gunmen waving IS-style black flags on May 23. But scores of gunmen are still holding hostages and continuing to fight in four areas of the city.

