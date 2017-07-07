FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file photo the four ring logo of German car producer Audi is photographed during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany. A former high-level executive for Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand has been charged with conspiracy and accused of directing other employees to program vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The Justice Department says Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged Thursday, July 6, 2017, in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.
July 07, 2017 9:14 AM

Germans arrest suspect in Volkswagen case

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German prosecutors say they have arrested a former employee of the Volkswagen unit Audi in connection with the company's diesel scandal.

The office of the prosecutors of the city of Munich said Friday that the man worked in engine development in southern German city of Neckarsulm and is accused of fraud and unfair advertising. They did not provide further details, including the identity of the person.

The arrest comes a day after U.S. authorities charged a former Audi executive of giving orders to program diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Giovanni Pamio, 60, an Italian citizen, is accused of being a leader in a conspiracy that was part of an embarrassing scandal that has cost VW more than $20 billion in criminal penalties and lawsuit settlements.

