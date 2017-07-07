More Politics News

July 07, 2017 9:15 AM

Ohio sheriff sticks to refusal on Narcan by deputies

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio

A southwest Ohio sheriff is sticking to his longstanding refusal to allow deputies to carry an overdose-reversal drug.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has said in recent interviews he remains opposed for safety reasons because people can become hostile and violent after being revived with Narcan, the brand name for naloxone.

County emergency crews administer Narcan and the Butler County Health Department has been offering free naloxone kits to relatives and friends of addicts.

Jones' comments come after a city councilman in Butler County's Middletown drew national attention with his suggestion that emergency crews should stop responding to people who repeatedly overdose.

Like many places in a state hard hit by the opioid crisis, Butler County has had record numbers of overdose deaths in recent years.

