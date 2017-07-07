Signed bill allows non-Medicaid couples to live together

Gov. David Ige has signed a bill aimed at assuring elderly couples will be able to stay together in community care homes.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2sOaaeq ) the law allows more than one non-Medicaid patient to stay at the same care home.
In recent years, a number of elderly couples have had to be split apart because of rules requiring no more than one private pay resident per home.
State Rep. John Mizuno says the bill will ensure private pay married couples and civil union couples can reside in the same Medicaid home without losing federal funding.
Mizuno called it a bill that displays "a beautiful love story."
