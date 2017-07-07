Maryland county launches BikeShare program

Dozens of bicyclist tested some new wheels at the launch of a BikeShare program in a Maryland county.
The Baltimore Sun reports Howard County launched a BikeShare program at the Columbia lakefront on Thursday. The program includes 70 bikes that feature adjustable seating and front baskets. Kiosks will keep track of how many trips are taken on each bike, its total distance traveled and its GPS location to study riding patterns in the community.
Chris Eatough, the county's bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, says the program connects people and makes the journey as good as the destination.
Riders can sign up online for yearly, monthly or one-time membership passes. According to the county's BikeShare statistics, as of Thursday afternoon, the program had 58-pass-holders and 51 occasional riders.
