July 07, 2017 6:52 AM

Pakistani oil and gas regulator fines Shell over tanker fire

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

A spokesman for Pakistan's oil and gas regulatory body says the agency has ordered a local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay about 250 million rupees ($2.4 million) in compensation and damages for last month's fuel truck fire that killed 215 people.

Imran Ghazanvi said Friday the state-run Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's probe has held Shell Pakistan Limited responsible for the June 25 accident when the oil tanker lost control and crashed in Punjab province.

The fuel ignited when villagers rushed to the scene to collect the spilled oil, ignoring warnings from police.

Ghazanvi said police response after the accident was also slow.

He said the tanker involved in the accident was not properly maintained and the driver's license was invalid.

