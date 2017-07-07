Anti-drug activist to seek pardon from Christie in gun case

In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, John Cramsey, who was pulled over outside the Holland Tunnel and found to be carrying a cache of guns last year and charged, listens during a hearing at the Hudson County Courthouse in Jersey City, N.J. Cramsey, a Pennsylvania man charged with trying to drive through the Holland Tunnel with a cache of weapons on his way to rescue a teenager from a drug den, will ask New Jersey's governor for a pardon after a judge denied his request to enter a pretrial intervention program, his lawyer said. NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool Ed Murray