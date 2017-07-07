Israelis outraged by UNESCO decision on Hebron holy site

File - In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2013 file photo, Israeli border police stand guard on the site known to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs, and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron. The UNESCO World Heritage committee on Friday, July 7, 2017 put the West Bank city of Hebron on its list of world heritage in danger, a contentious decision that has drawn outrage from Israel. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo