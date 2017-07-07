A look at US-Russia summits of the past

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 1945 file photo, from left, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Russian Marshal Josef Stalin meet at the Livadia Palace gardens in Yalta. When U.S. and Russian presidents meet, the rest of the world stops to watch. For decades, summits between leaders of the world powers have been heavily anticipated affairs in which every word, handshake and facial expression is scrutinized. AP Photo, File)