Bagdad man accused of assaulting off-duty sheriff's deputy

Authorities say a Bagdad man is accused of assaulting an off-duty Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant.
Sheriff's officials say 29-year-old Joseph Chavez was booked into the Camp Verde jail on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and later released on a $5,000 bond.
The off-duty deputy was driving his personal car near a Bagdad bar and steak house on July 1 when he saw a woman being assaulted by three other women.
The victim reportedly was lying on the ground and appeared pinned under a vehicle while being attacked by the suspects with several men watching.
The deputy tried to stop the attack, but Chavez allegedly pushed him in the chest and refused an order to move away from the scene.
Comments