U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Daily News via AP Austin Anthony

July 07, 2017 3:42 AM

GOP leader says he'll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
GLASGOW, Ky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

But he's also acknowledging a Plan B, too.

The Kentucky Republican said Thursday that if Republicans can't agree to a replacement bill, "then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur."

It's one of McConnell's most explicit concessions that a top priority for President Donald Trump and the entire GOP, erasing much of Obama's landmark 2010 statute, might fall short.

He provided no details during remarks at a Rotary Club lunch in a deep-red rural area of southern Kentucky. But other Republicans have said they want to continue some federal payments to insurers.

