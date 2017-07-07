Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.
Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. Matthias Schrader AP Photo
Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. Matthias Schrader AP Photo

More Politics News

July 07, 2017 3:01 AM

G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers opening Friday. While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting opens after skirmishes Thursday evening between police and violent protesters elsewhere in the port city, Germany's second-biggest. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video