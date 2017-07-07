Sniper attack was part of chaotic year for Dallas police

In this photo made Thursday, June 8, 2017, former Dallas police chief David Brown speaks during an interview in Dallas. The Dallas Police Department has weathered significant changes in the year since a sniper killed five law enforcement officers. Brown retired in October. Hundreds of officers retired to avoid impending cuts to benefits and increases in contributions. And the Legislature stepped in to negotiate a compromise between city and pension officials. The city is also faced with hiring hundreds of officers in a nationwide recruiting effort. LM Otero AP Photo