Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence

In this June 30, 2017, photo, Shetamia Taylor holds a picture that hangs on her living room wall in Garland, Texas, that shows first responders assisting Taylor after she was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016. A year later, her wound has largely healed, but the trauma inflicted on Taylor’s family still lingers. She hopes her experience as a black woman whose life was saved by police at a Black Lives Matter protest helps bridge the racial gap that separates many police officers and black Americans. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo