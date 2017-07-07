In this June 30, 2017, photo, Shetamia Taylor holds a picture that hangs on her living room wall in Garland, Texas, that shows first responders assisting Taylor after she was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016. A year later, her wound has largely healed, but the trauma inflicted on Taylor’s family still lingers. She hopes her experience as a black woman whose life was saved by police at a Black Lives Matter protest helps bridge the racial gap that separates many police officers and black Americans.
July 07, 2017 1:43 AM

Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence

By EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
DALLAS

A black mother who was shot last year in the sniper attack on Dallas police says she wants her experience to help bridge the racial gap that separates many police officers and black Americans.

Shetamia Taylor was at a peaceful protest with her four sons when a bullet shattered her right shinbone. Officers shielded her from more of the gunman's rounds.

Taylor's wound has largely healed, but she says the trauma still lingers. She has been talking about her experience on panel discussions, in conversations with police and family members, and in a book she's written and hopes to publish.

She says being wounded and recovering have helped her to see both sides in the debate about killings by police and the fear of being killed by police.

