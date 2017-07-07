FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man's head

This Friday, July 7, 2017 photo taken the FBI and released via the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle shows the aftermath of a cabin on Delta Flight 129 from Seattle to Beijing, after authorities say flight attendants struggled with Joseph Daniel Hudek IV, a passenger who lunged for an exit door. The photo was included in a criminal complaint filed Friday, July 7. The passenger is charged with interfering with a flight crew and faces up to 20 years in prison.

FBI via U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle via AP)