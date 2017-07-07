More Politics News

July 07, 2017 12:03 AM

Ex-Gitmo has received multimillion payment from Canada

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
TORONTO

A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.

The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for 10.5 million Canadian dollars (US$8 million). Both insisted on speaking anonymously.

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month, based on a 2010 court ruling that Canadian officials violated his rights at Guantanamo. The deal is expected to be announced Friday.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

