A look at Illinois' historic budget impasse, deal to end it

Wayne Padget, House Republican Sergeant at Arms, talks on a radio on the House floor Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Emergency workers wearing protective gear have entered Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office inside the Illinois Capitol after a report of hazardous material that’s prompted authorities to block anyone from entering or exiting the building. The investigation has delayed Thursday’s critical override vote on a package of bills that could end the state’s budget impasse, which has entered a third straight year. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal