The Latest: Police mobile command centers to be retrofitted

In this March 10, 2016, photo provided by the New York City Police Department, an NYPD sergeant opens the door of a patrol car with a bullet resistant glass shield fitted over the passenger side window in New York. After two officers were fatally gunned down through the window of their squad car in 2014, the city embarked on plan to outfit all of its squad cars with inch-thick bullet-resistant glass and armored door panels. That plan did not cover RV-like mobile command posts, like the one Officer Miosotis Familia sat inside when she was fatally shot while on duty in the early hours of Wednesday, June 5, 2017. NYPD via AP)