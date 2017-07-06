Massachusetts lawmakers gear up to approve new state budget

Massachusetts lawmakers are gearing up to approve a final state budget plan nearly a week into the new fiscal year.
The Massachusetts House and Senate have both scheduled formal sessions Friday where they expect to vote on the spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year that began July 1.
A six-member conference committee said on Thursday that it has hammered out a compromise between separate House and Senate versions of the budget.
The top negotiators on the panel said both chambers will act on the budget Friday. They offered no details.
The negotiations have been complicated by a revenue shortfall.
State government has kept operating thanks to an interim $5.2 million budget.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will have 10 days to review and sign the budget and issue any vetoes.
Comments