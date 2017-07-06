Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on pre-Civil War buildings

FILE- This March 12, 2017, file photo shows a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The university announced Thursday, July 6, that it will post signs acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War. The administration has already added a plaque to provide information about slavery and the Civil War to the Confederate soldier statue on campus. Beth J. Harpaz, File AP Photo