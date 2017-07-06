U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Daily News via AP Austin Anthony
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Daily News via AP Austin Anthony

More Politics News

July 06, 2017 2:58 PM

GOP leader acknowledges health care drive may fall short

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
GLASGOW, Ky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if the Republican effort to repeal much of the Obama health care law fails, a more limited bill will be needed to buttress health insurance marketplaces around the country.

It's an acknowledgment by the Kentucky Republican that his party's top-priority drive to erase much of President Barack Obama's landmark 2010 statute may fall short. The bill needs support from 50 of the 52 Republicans to pass, since all Democrats oppose it.

It also implicitly meant McConnell would have to negotiate with Democrats. That's because legislation to shore up insurers and health care consumers around the country would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, and there are only 52 Republicans.

McConnell was speaking at a Rotary Club luncheon.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video