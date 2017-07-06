More Politics News

July 06, 2017 2:58 PM

New law will alert Missourians of violence against police

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A new system will soon alert Missourians when a law enforcement officer is killed or injured.

Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday signed a bill creating the "Blue Alert" system. Similar to Amber Alerts, the system would notify the public when someone who injured or killed a law enforcement officer is on the run.

The alert system was part of several crime-related changes to state law approved by the Legislature in May. The law also increases penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers.

Another part of the law creates a crime of illegal re-entry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2sRxdQE ) if a person is deported from the U.S. for committing a crime and returns to the country and commits a felony, they would also be guilty of illegal re-entry in Missouri.

