The Latest: Arpaio's lawyer casts blame on others at trial

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries, in Phoenix. Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix. Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt-of-court for defying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo