Large outdoor trade show confirms move from Utah to Denver

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, people attend the Outdoor Retailer show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Organizers announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that the show will be held in Denver starting in 2018. The retailers are leaving Utah after 20 years because of political differences with Utah leaders, including their opposition to the new Bears Ears National Monument. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo