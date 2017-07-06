More Politics News

July 06, 2017 6:20 PM

Former state Rep. Jan Pauls of Hutchinson has died

The Associated Press
HUTCHINSON, Kan.

Former state Rep. Jan Pauls has died at the age of 64.

The Elliott Mortuary says Pauls, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday at St. Francis Select Specialty Hospital. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Pauls, an attorney and former judge, served in the Kansas Legislature beginning in 1991. She represented the 102nd district as a Democrat until switching to the Republican party in 2014 to advocate for conservative social issues.

Pauls lost her bid for re-election last November to Democrat Patsy Terrell, who died last month near the end of her first legislative session.

Funeral arrangements will be completed Friday and services will take place next week.

She is survived by her husband, Paul.

