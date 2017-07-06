Louisiana to pay $5M, not $190M, to settle hospital dispute

Louisiana will pay $5.4 million to the federal government to settle a debt tied to former Gov. Bobby Jindal's privatization of the charity hospital system. That's far less than the $190 million federal officials originally said Louisiana owed.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2014 ordered Louisiana to repay the money for pieces of the initial privatization deals the federal agency rejected as improper.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration announced Thursday the state reached a settlement to repay $5.4 million and to slightly reduce the hospital lease payments paid to the state annually.
Jindal privatized nine charity hospitals and their services starting in 2013. Federal officials, who provide much of the Medicaid money paying for the deals, had problems with advance lease payments made by hospital managers.
