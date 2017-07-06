Price for New York-New Jersey rail tunnel rises to $12.9B

FILE - In this April 17, 2014, file photo, backhoes excavate in a hole reserved for a rail tunnel, left, during the early days of construction at the Hudson Yards redevelopment site on Manhattan's west side in New York. A concrete box was planned inside the project to preserve space for a tunnel from Newark to New York City that would allow it to double rail capacity across the Hudson River. An environmental study has been released for the Hudson River rail tunnel project, amid concerns the effort could lose key federal funding under President Donald Trump's proposed budget. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo