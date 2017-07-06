More Politics News

July 06, 2017 12:07 PM

Officials hopeful about state's affordable housing efforts

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials say they are optimistic about state programs to create more affordable housing and reduce homelessness, despite the potential for cuts at the federal level.

Officials with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board told the Times Argus (http://bit.ly/2uNBzd0 ) that a $35 million bond approved by the Legislature is the state's largest investment in housing in more than a decade. They say it could help around 600 people get access to affordable homes over the next three years.

Lawmakers also approved $100,000 to fight homelessness.

But housing officials are keeping an eye on Washington, where President Donald Trump's administration has proposed a 13 percent cut the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds many housing programs throughout the country.

