More Politics News

July 06, 2017 12:05 PM

Kentucky gets more time to overhaul driver's license program

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

The federal government has given Kentucky more time to overhaul its driver's license program.

The Department of Homeland Security has given Kentucky until Oct. 10 to comply with the federal Real ID act. State officials say they will ask for another extension in October that will give the state until January 2019.

The Real ID act was passed in 2005 and intended to beef up security in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law allowing Kentuckians to purchase a "voluntary travel ID." This ID would replace the standard driver's license. The travel IDs are optional, but if you don't have one you won't be able to use your standard driver's license to board a domestic flight or enter a U.S. military base.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos