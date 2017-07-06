More Politics News

July 06, 2017 11:59 AM

Nevada man sues sheriff's deputies for siccing dog on him

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

A jailed fugitive who engaged Washoe Sheriff's deputies in a high-speed chase earlier this year has filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies claiming they used excessive force by siccing a dog on him after he surrendered.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2tuwuHf ) Eugenio Enrique Corona's lawyers say their client had stopped running and knelt on the ground with his hands on his head when Deputy Jason Wood released his police dog, Rony.

The lawsuit states Wood commanded Rony to "get that bad guy" before the dog latched on to Corona's arm.

Washoe County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon said he could not comment on the lawsuit. Assistant District Attorney Paul Lipparelli said he hadn't seen the lawsuit yet and couldn't comment until it had been served.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos