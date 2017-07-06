Nevada man sues sheriff's deputies for siccing dog on him

A jailed fugitive who engaged Washoe Sheriff's deputies in a high-speed chase earlier this year has filed a federal lawsuit against the deputies claiming they used excessive force by siccing a dog on him after he surrendered.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2tuwuHf ) Eugenio Enrique Corona's lawyers say their client had stopped running and knelt on the ground with his hands on his head when Deputy Jason Wood released his police dog, Rony.
The lawsuit states Wood commanded Rony to "get that bad guy" before the dog latched on to Corona's arm.
Washoe County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon said he could not comment on the lawsuit. Assistant District Attorney Paul Lipparelli said he hadn't seen the lawsuit yet and couldn't comment until it had been served.
Comments