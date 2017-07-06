More Politics News

July 06, 2017 12:24 PM

Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear

The Associated Press
HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.

An Air Force base in Massachusetts has been partially evacuated after potentially explosive material was detected during a routine inspection of a truck at a gate.

In a message on Hanscom Air Force Base's website, security forces said they became concerned during an inspection Thursday morning.

The truck is owned by Big Foot Moving & Storage. A woman who answered the phone at the company's Acton headquarters said, "We don't know what's going on."

The base closed the gate and evacuated several nearby base facilities.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they closed an exit on a road leading to the base, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Boston.

Hanscom Field, a commercial airport adjacent to the base, remained operational.

