Regents set to vote on UW System budget

The University of Wisconsin System regents are poised to vote on a budget that would raise students' fees and campus housing costs.
The regents are scheduled to vote on the budget during a meeting at UW-Madison Thursday.
The budget calls for raising student fees and housing costs by an average of 2.6 percent across the system's four-year schools. System officials say the fee increases will cover student union costs, child care, fluctuating enrollment and dorm upgrades.
The budget also restores $25 million lawmakers cut from the system in the last fiscal year and divvies it up among system campuses. UW-Madison supporters are upset that the flagship school will receive only $2.9 million. They say the school deserves more.
Undergraduate resident tuition will remain flat as per a legislative mandate.
Comments