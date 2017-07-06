More Politics News

July 06, 2017 10:15 AM

Columbus police say officer shoots man wielding a knife

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Authorities say a Columbus police officer has shot and wounded a man who approached officers while holding a knife.

A Columbus police statement says the 35-year-old man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday night.

The statement says police responded to a call about a man arguing with his mother while armed with a knife and that he became "agitated and belligerent" when officers arrived.

Police say the man refused orders to drop the knife and that stun guns failed to stop him from approaching the officers. Police say that's when one of the officers shot him. The officer hasn't been identified.

The statement says the man has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos