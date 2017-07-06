More Politics News

July 06, 2017 10:15 AM

Supreme Court: 2 driving penalties in 1 statute OK

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Supreme Court says a law that declares killing someone while knowingly driving after license revocation is either a misdemeanor or a felony is constitutional.

Statutes say the crime can be charged as a misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail or a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Ernesto Villamil argued the law is ambiguous and unconstitutional after he was sentenced to prison for killing a person in a Waukesha County collision in 2012. Villamil knew his license had been revoked.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the law provides fair notice that the crime could be a felony. Regardless, the justices ordered Villamil to be re-sentenced because the circuit judge didn't consider all the factors in the crash.

Villamil's attorney didn't return a message.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos