More Politics News

July 06, 2017 10:09 AM

Fermi 2 plant in Michigan reports higher chlorine release

The Associated Press
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich.

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.

The Monroe News reports (http://bit.ly/2uO11iv ) the plant was required to notify the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the release.

DTE spokesman John Austerberry says that during a 24-hour period starting 12:30 p.m. June 30 the plant released 77 pounds (35 kilograms) into the water, exceeding a the 10-pound (4.5-kg) daily limit. He says it had "no discernable impact on Lake Erie's water quality."

The plant uses chlorine to treat water. Austerberry says the problem was attributed to a pump problem that has since been repaired.

The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos