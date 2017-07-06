Fermi 2 plant in Michigan reports higher chlorine release

DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.
The Monroe News reports (http://bit.ly/2uO11iv ) the plant was required to notify the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of the release.
DTE spokesman John Austerberry says that during a 24-hour period starting 12:30 p.m. June 30 the plant released 77 pounds (35 kilograms) into the water, exceeding a the 10-pound (4.5-kg) daily limit. He says it had "no discernable impact on Lake Erie's water quality."
The plant uses chlorine to treat water. Austerberry says the problem was attributed to a pump problem that has since been repaired.
The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township.
