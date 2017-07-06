More Politics News

July 06, 2017 8:42 AM

US Ambassador: Romania should remain attractive for business

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

The U.S. ambassador to Romania has urged the government to maintain stable economic practices amid uncertainty about an overhaul of the tax system and other changes.

Hans G. Klemm, Washington's envoy to Romania, on Thursday praised Romania's current business climate, but added: "the new government should do everything to maintain this attractiveness."

He referred to recent comments he made, where he said business needed "a policy environment here in Romania that is stable, predictable, transparent and marked by genuine consultation with all stakeholders, including foreign investors."

Last week, the leftist government said it was considering replacing the 16 percent corporate tax on profit with a progressive tax rate, and also planned to postpone a reduction of sales tax.

Investors have urged the ruling Social Democrats to ensure predictable fiscal policies.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos