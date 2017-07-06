More Politics News

July 06, 2017 8:30 AM

Kansas Sen. Moran having town hall as health debate swirls

The Associated Press
PALCO, Kan.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is expected to face tough questions about health care at a town hall meeting in a small western Kansas community.

Moran's event Thursday was his first scheduled town hall meeting during the July Fourth congressional break and came after he said he opposed a bill overhauling health care drafted by top Senate Republicans.

The event was in Palco. It has fewer than 300 residents and is about 270 miles west of the Kansas City area.

A Moran town hall in June in the Kansas City area sometimes grew rowdy. Critics of the Senate GOP plan were promising to transport people to Thursday's event.

But Palco is in Rooks County. President Donald Trump received 84 percent of the vote there in last year's election.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos