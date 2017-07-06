More Politics News

July 06, 2017 7:30 AM

Police: Officer shoots man with gun in DC

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A police officer in Washington shot and wounded a man who police say had a gun.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that the officer was working Wednesday night when he came across the man with the gun in northwest Washington. He says shots were fired and the man was hit at least once. Newsham didn't know what led up to the shooting, but says a gun was recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that Newsham says aren't thought to be life-threatening. He says the man will be arrested and will be identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department does not generally comment on the races of officers or suspects in shootings involving officers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos