Police: Officer shoots man with gun in DC

A police officer in Washington shot and wounded a man who police say had a gun.
Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that the officer was working Wednesday night when he came across the man with the gun in northwest Washington. He says shots were fired and the man was hit at least once. Newsham didn't know what led up to the shooting, but says a gun was recovered at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that Newsham says aren't thought to be life-threatening. He says the man will be arrested and will be identified.
The Metropolitan Police Department does not generally comment on the races of officers or suspects in shootings involving officers.
Comments