July 06, 2017 7:28 AM

Modi caps Netanyahu bromance with barefoot beach stroll

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has capped a historic three-day visit to Israel with a barefoot stroll along the Mediterranean shore with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders' exuberance for warming bilateral ties has taken the form of bear hugs, greetings on social media and pledges for increased trade and cooperation.

Modi and Netanyahu on Thursday paid their respects to Indian soldiers killed fighting with the British Army during World War I before taking a spin on the beach in an Israeli-designed mobile desalination buggy. The two sipped water produced by the machine, served in wine glasses, before wading ankle-deep into the surf.

Israeli agriculture and water technology have been a major draw for Indian investment and the subject of several deals signed during Modi's visit.

