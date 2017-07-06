Physicists find new particle with a double dose of charm

In this image provided by CERN, shows a artists conception of a new subatomic particle. Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider in Europe have discovered a new subatomic particle. It’s a long theorized but never-before-seen type of baryon. Baryons are subatomic particles made up of quarks. This particle is the first of its kind two have two heavy quarks, both a type called “charm.” CERN via AP)