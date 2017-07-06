More Politics News

July 06, 2017 6:24 AM

Head of Russian hacker group sentenced to 2 years

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A Moscow court has imposed a two-year prison sentence on the leader of a hacker group that some reports have suggested was connected with the arrest of two top officials of Russia's national security service.

Vladimir Anikeyev was sentenced Thursday on a conviction of hacking the accounts of several prominent Russians, including the spokeswoman for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The trial was conducted behind closed doors. Details of the proceedings were unclear.

Anikeyev headed a hacker group called Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty). He was arrested last November, but the arrest became known only after Russian news media reported that two officials of the Federal Security Service's cybercrime unit had been arrested on treason charges.

Some news reports suggested the officials had connections to the hacker group or had tried to control it.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos