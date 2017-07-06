More Politics News

July 06, 2017 5:57 AM

Syrian TV: At least 3 dead in blast in central Syria

The Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria

Syrian TV says an explosion has gone off in the central city of Hama, killing at least three people.

The state-run TV says Thursday's midday explosion went off in a bus station in the city, which is controlled by President Bashar Assad's forces. It said the "terrorist blast caused a number of casualties, including dead and wounded."

Explosions in the city are rare.

Assad traveled to Hama and attended prayers at a mosque in the city on the first day of the Muslim al-Fitr holiday late last month.

