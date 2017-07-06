UN chief returns to Cyprus peace talks to help break impasse

A peace protestor with a t-shirt "United Cyprus Now" takes part in a peace demonstration as people wave flags reading in Greek "Peace", in Ledra crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone in central divided capital, Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. President Nicos Anastasides, a Greek Cypriot, told reporters before another session of the ongoing talks in Switzerland that he expects the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot participants to "demonstrate the same good will" to break the stalemate. Petros Karadjias AP Photo