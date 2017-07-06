US-China gap on NKorea policy widening as interests diverge

FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, loaded trucks and vehicles wait in line at the border check point before crossing the Friendship Bridge linking China and North Korea across the Yalu River, as seen from Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. China's total trade with North Korea has risen in the first five months of 2017 despite Beijing's promise to enforce U.N. sanctions over its nuclear program, but Chinese purchases of North Korean goods have fallen sharply. Chinatopix via AP, File)