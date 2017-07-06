More Politics News

July 06, 2017 5:02 AM

Border Patrol agents find Mexican woman hiding in car trunk

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Border Patrol officials say agents at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona found a Mexican woman hiding in the trunk of a car.

A Border Patrol canine alerted Tucson Sector agents from the Sonoita Border Patrol Station to something suspicious in the trunk Monday.

While talking to the 48-year-old woman driving the car, agents opened the trunk and discovered the 40-year-old Mexican woman.

Both women were arrested.

Authorities say the driver is a U.S. citizen and is facing human-smuggling charges while the woman in the trunk is being charged for immigration violations.

The names of the two women haven't been released.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos